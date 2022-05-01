公司目錄
AppZen
AppZen 薪資

AppZen的薪資範圍從低端的專案經理年度總薪酬$16,762到高端的資料科學家$188,940。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 AppZen. 最後更新： 8/3/2025

$160K

資料科學家
$189K
行銷
$134K
專案經理
$16.8K

銷售
$89.6K
軟體工程師
$38.6K
軟體工程經理
$156K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at AppZen is 資料科學家 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $188,940. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppZen is $111,938.

