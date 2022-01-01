公司目錄
AppFolio
AppFolio 薪資

AppFolio的薪資範圍從低端的客戶服務年度總薪酬$73,950到高端的軟體工程經理$250,000。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 AppFolio. 最後更新： 7/23/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Software Engineer I $140K
Software Engineer II $171K
Senior Software Engineer $231K

全端軟體工程師

產品經理
Senior Product Manager $186K
Staff Product Manager $243K
行銷
Median $119K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

45 21
45 21
產品設計師
Median $125K

使用者體驗設計師

資料科學家
Median $114K
軟體工程經理
Median $250K
客戶服務
$74K
資料分析師
$132K
人力資源
$131K
專案管理師
$141K
銷售
$171K
銷售工程師
$109K
歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在 AppFolio，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (25.00% annually)

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at AppFolio is 軟體工程經理 with a yearly total compensation of $250,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppFolio is $140,167.

其他資源