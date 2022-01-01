公司目錄
Amdocs
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Amdocs 薪資

Amdocs的薪資範圍從低端的資料分析師年度總薪酬$10,453到高端的人力資源$537,300。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Amdocs. 最後更新： 7/30/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
L1 $11.4K
L2 $12.8K
L3 $17.1K
L4 $28K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

軟體品質保證工程師

生產軟體工程師

DevOps 工程師

軟體工程經理
Median $35.3K
產品經理
Median $107K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
解決方案架構師
Median $170K
銷售
Median $240K
會計師
$70.4K
行政助理
$49.3K
商業分析師
$112K
客戶服務
$166K
客戶成功
$95.4K
資料分析師
$10.5K
資料科學家
$41.5K
硬體工程師
$339K
人力資源
$537K
資訊技術專業人員
$17.4K
管理顧問
$76.9K
行銷
$122K
產品設計師
$39.8K
專案經理
$49.8K
專案管理師
$36K
銷售工程師
$194K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Amdocs je 人力資源 at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $537,300. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Amdocs je $60,079.

特色職位

    未找到Amdocs的特色職位

相關公司

  • Cognizant
  • CSG
  • Unisys
  • Perficient
  • Trimble
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源