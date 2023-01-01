公司目錄
Alorica 薪資

Alorica的薪資範圍從低端的銷售年度總薪酬$2,394到高端的資訊技術專業人員$552,750。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Alorica. 最後更新： 8/3/2025

$160K

客戶服務
$6.4K
資訊技術專業人員
$553K
行銷
$33.4K

專案管理師
$24.4K
銷售
$2.4K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Alorica is 資訊技術專業人員 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $552,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alorica is $24,386.

