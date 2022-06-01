公司目錄
Airwallex
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Airwallex 薪資

Airwallex的薪資範圍從低端的行銷年度總薪酬$44,275到高端的資料科學經理$472,625。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Airwallex. 最後更新： 8/5/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

產品經理
Median $150K
軟體工程師
Median $109K

後端軟體工程師

業務營運
$62.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

55 9
55 9
商業分析師
$79.6K
商務拓展
$192K
幕僚長
$215K
客戶服務
$53.6K
資料科學經理
$473K
資料科學家
$146K
行銷
$44.3K
合作夥伴經理
$154K
產品設計師
$387K
招募專員
$145K
銷售工程師
$352K
軟體工程經理
$111K
總獎酬
$122K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在 Airwallex，股票/股權授予 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

有問題？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動，獲得職涯提示等等。

立即造訪！

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Airwallex is 資料科學經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $472,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airwallex is $145,390.

特色職位

    未找到Airwallex的特色職位

相關公司

  • Adyen
  • Verifone
  • Starling Bank
  • InvestCloud
  • Soldo
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源