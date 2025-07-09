公司目錄
Airtel Africa
Airtel Africa 薪資

Airtel Africa的薪資範圍從低端的業務營運經理年度總薪酬$5,814到高端的軟體工程經理$241,200。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Airtel Africa. 最後更新： 8/5/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $21.6K

後端軟體工程師

會計師
$23.1K
業務營運經理
$5.8K

資訊技術專業人員
$23.1K
產品經理
$53.4K
專案管理師
$43.8K
軟體工程經理
$241K
解決方案架構師
$59.9K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Airtel Africa is 軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $241,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airtel Africa is $33,476.

