公司目錄
AI Squared
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於AI Squared的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    This company helps companies integrate AI into their applications, aiming to provide equitable access to AI technology and insights for all individuals. The founder, Dr. Benjamin Harvey, was inspired by his brothers' experiences in the military and developed a solution to simplify and accelerate AI integration, ultimately protecting lives. Their vision is to create a powerful model integration framework and AI integration software that allows any application to become AI-powered. They provide software and solutions for application developers and analysts to customize the user experience.

    https://squared.ai
    網站
    2021
    成立年份
    31
    員工數量
    $1M-$10M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的收件箱中獲取已驗證的薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 報價.您將透過電子郵件收到薪酬詳情的細分。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私政策 服務條款 保護。

    特色職位

      未找到AI Squared的特色職位

    相關公司

    • SoFi
    • DoorDash
    • Apple
    • Databricks
    • PayPal
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源