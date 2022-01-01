公司目錄
Afiniti
Afiniti 薪資

Afiniti的薪資範圍從低端的資料分析師年度總薪酬$5,797到高端的產品設計師$189,050。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Afiniti. 最後更新： 7/30/2025

$160K

資料科學家
Median $139K
軟體工程師
Median $7K
商業分析師
$79.6K

資料分析師
$5.8K
財務分析師
$21.4K
行銷
$19.9K
產品設計師
$189K
產品經理
$17.3K
軟體工程經理
$166K
解決方案架構師
$129K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Afiniti is 產品設計師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Afiniti is $50,497.

