Change
登入
註冊
所有資料
依地點
依公司
依職稱
薪資計算機
圖表視覺化
已驗證薪資
實習
談判支援
比較福利
誰在招募
2024 薪資報告
高薪公司
整合
部落格
媒體
Google
軟體工程師
產品經理
紐約市地區
資料科學家
檢視個別資料點
Levels FYI Logo
薪資
📂 所有資料
🌎 依地點
🏢 依公司
🖋 依職稱
🏭️ 依產業
📍 薪資熱圖
📈 圖表視覺化
🔥 即時百分位數
🎓 實習
❣️ 比較福利
🎬 2024 薪資報告
🏆 高薪公司
💸 計算會議成本
#️⃣ 薪資計算機
貢獻
新增薪資
新增公司福利
新增等級對應
職缺
服務
候選人服務
💵 談判指導
📄 履歷審查
🎁 贈送履歷審查
雇主專區
互動報價
即時百分位數 🔥
薪酬基準
學術研究專區
薪酬資料集
社群
← 公司目錄
Afiniti
在這裡工作？
認領您的公司
概述
薪資
福利
職缺
新
聊天
Afiniti 福利
新增福利
比較
預估總價值： $548
保險、健康與保健
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Health Insurance
Vision Insurance
Disability Insurance
Free Drinks
$365
Maternity Leave
6 weeks
Paternity Leave
6 weeks
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Sick Time
家庭
Remote Work
3 days from home
財務與退休
401k
津貼與折扣
Learning and Development
交通
Regional transit system
其他
Internet Reimbursement
以表格形式檢視資料
Afiniti 津貼與福利
福利
描述
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Offered by employer
Health Insurance
Offered by employer
Vision Insurance
Offered by employer
Disability Insurance
Offered by employer
Free Drinks
Offered by employer
Maternity Leave
6 weeks
Paternity Leave
6 weeks
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Offered by employer
Sick Time
Offered by employer
Regional transit system
Offered by employer
401k
Offered by employer
Learning and Development
Offered by employer
Remote Work
3 days from home
Unique Perk
Internet Reimbursement
特色職位
未找到Afiniti的特色職位
相關公司
BlueCat
Backbase
InterWorks
SecureLink
Avigilon
查看所有公司 ➜
其他資源
年終薪資報告
計算總薪酬