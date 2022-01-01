公司目錄
Aetna
Aetna 薪資

Aetna的薪資範圍從低端的產品設計師年度總薪酬$25,425到高端的解決方案架構師$258,703。最後更新： 7/29/2025

$160K

資料科學家
PRF2 $136K
PRF3 $161K
PRF4 $190K

醫療資訊

軟體工程師
PRF1 $99K
PRF2 $133K
PRF3 $162K
PRF4 $172K

資料工程師

精算師
Median $159K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

產品經理
Median $201K
資訊技術專業人員
Median $102K
會計師
$95.1K
商業分析師
$101K
商務拓展
$115K
土木工程師
$58.8K
資料分析師
$115K
財務分析師
$82.6K
管理顧問
$172K
產品設計師
$25.4K
專案管理師
$98K
銷售
$101K
軟體工程經理
$199K
解決方案架構師
$259K

資料架構師

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Aetna is 解決方案架構師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $258,703. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aetna is $124,355.

