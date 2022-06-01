公司目錄
AeroVironment
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

AeroVironment 薪資

AeroVironment的薪資範圍從低端的招募專員年度總薪酬$120,600到高端的軟體工程師$190,375。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 AeroVironment. 最後更新： 7/29/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

軟體工程師
Median $190K
機械工程師
$151K
招募專員
$121K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di AeroVironment adalah 軟體工程師 dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $190,375. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di AeroVironment adalah $150,750.

特色職位

    未找到AeroVironment的特色職位

相關公司

  • Skillsoft
  • HPE
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Oliver Wyman
  • Cognizant
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源