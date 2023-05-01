公司目錄
    ACTION is a network of over 1,000 patients, families, doctors, nurses, researchers, and industry partners working together to improve outcomes for children and ACHD patients with heart dysfunction. They aim to improve access to world-class VAD and heart failure care through real-world data and collaboration. They have grown to include nearly every children’s hospital in the U.S. that performs pediatric VAD surgeries and have expanded to hospitals in 6 countries. Their learning network approach allows for critical improvements in areas that are often untouched by clinical trials alone.

    actionlearningnetwork.org
    網站
    2017
    成立年份
    351
    員工數量
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

