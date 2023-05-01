公司目錄
Acreage Holdings
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 貢獻一些關於Acreage Holdings的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如面試技巧、團隊選擇、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Acreage is a New York-based company that operates cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities across the US, including its own retail store brand, The Botanist. They offer a wide range of cannabis products, including award-winning brands like Botanist and Tweed, as well as medical and edibles brands. Acreage also owns a hemp subsidiary, Universal Hemp, which distributes and sells CBD products nationwide. The company has focused on creating a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience since its founding in 2011.

    acreageholdings.com
    網站
    2014
    成立年份
    241
    員工數量
    $50M-$100M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的收件箱中獲取已驗證的薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 報價.您將透過電子郵件收到薪酬詳情的細分。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私政策 服務條款 保護。

    特色職位

      未找到Acreage Holdings的特色職位

    相關公司

    • Netflix
    • SoFi
    • Amazon
    • LinkedIn
    • Databricks
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源