Acquia 薪資

Acquia的薪資範圍從低端的客戶服務年度總薪酬$15,760到高端的資料科學家$214,200。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Acquia. 最後更新： 8/4/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $38.4K

全端軟體工程師

軟體工程經理
Median $90K
客戶服務
$15.8K

資料分析師
$109K
資料科學家
$214K
行銷
$75.4K
產品設計師
$111K
產品經理
$129K
銷售
$58.7K
網路安全分析師
$26.6K
解決方案架構師
$134K
技術專案經理
$124K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Acquia is 資料科學家 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $214,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Acquia is $99,725.

