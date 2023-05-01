公司目錄
AccessFintech
    • 關於

    AccessFintech is a technology company that aims to transform the financial industry operating model by driving control, transparency, efficiency, and collaboration across the financial ecosystem. Founded in 2015 by financial industry veterans, AccessFintech operates a unique network of financial industry participants, sharing data and collaborating on exception resolution of trades. The technology is designed to enable firms to control their risk management practices while increasing the number of services consumed.

    accessfintech.com
    網站
    2016
    成立年份
    126
    員工數量
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

