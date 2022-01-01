公司目錄
3M
3M 薪資

3M的薪資範圍從低端的產品經理年度總薪酬$21,444到高端的解決方案架構師$253,260。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 3M. 最後更新： 7/31/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
T1 $87.9K
T2 $102K
T3 $129K
T4 $154K
T4A $170K

全端軟體工程師

後端軟體工程師

機械工程師
T1 $76.8K
T2 $97.8K
T3 $122K
T4 $145K
專案管理師
Median $120K

財務分析師
Median $100K
資料科學家
Median $134K
資訊技術專業人員
Median $83.5K
商業分析師
Median $126K
硬體工程師
Median $128K
會計師
$65.2K
生物醫學工程師
$81.4K
業務營運
$126K
業務營運經理
$158K
商務拓展
$155K
化學工程師
$97.5K
客戶服務
$130K
資料科學經理
$166K
人力資源
$148K
工業設計師
$125K
管理顧問
$148K
行銷
$164K
行銷營運
$159K
材料工程師
$149K
產品設計師
$89.2K
產品經理
$21.4K
銷售
$116K
網路安全分析師
$109K
軟體工程經理
$166K
解決方案架構師
$253K
技術專案經理
$146K
使用者體驗研究員
$99K
歸屬期

0%

1

0%

2

100 %

3

股票類型
RSU + Options

在 3M，RSU + Options 受 3 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 0% 歸屬期 1st- (0.00% annually)

  • 0% 歸屬期 2nd- (0.00% annually)

  • 100% 歸屬期 3rd- (100.00% annually)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU + Options

在 3M，RSU + Options 受 3 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 33.3% 歸屬期 1st- (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% 歸屬期 2nd- (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% 歸屬期 3rd- (33.30% annually)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at 3M is 解決方案架構師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $253,260. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 3M is $125,715.

