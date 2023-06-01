公司目錄
1X Technologies 薪資

1X Technologies的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程師年度總薪酬$72,525到高端的客戶服務$193,184。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 1X Technologies. 最後更新： 8/2/2025

$160K

客戶服務
$193K
硬體工程師
$127K
機械工程師
$83.4K

軟體工程師
$72.5K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at 1X Technologies is 客戶服務 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,184. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1X Technologies is $104,998.

