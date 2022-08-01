公司目錄
17LIVE
17LIVE 薪資

17LIVE的薪資範圍從低端的商業分析師年度總薪酬$32,536到高端的產品設計師$63,680。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 17LIVE. 最後更新： 8/2/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $39K

iOS 工程師

後端軟體工程師

商業分析師
$32.5K
資料分析師
$40.5K

資料科學家
$50.8K
產品設計師
$63.7K
產品經理
$41.5K
軟體工程經理
$58.1K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at 17LIVE is 產品設計師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $63,680. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 17LIVE is $41,479.

