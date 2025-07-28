所有职位
会计师

Greater Sacramento Area, US

会计师 Icon

会计师 薪资 在 Greater Sacramento Area, US

$75,000

中位数总薪酬

$52K

25th%

$85K

75th%

$116K

90th%

所有级别

查看职位

平均 会计师 薪资 范围 在 Sacramento, CA 从 $52,000 到 $85,000. 查看 会计师 薪资 顶级公司的基本工资、股票和奖金明细。 最后更新： 7/28/2025

最近提交的薪资

公司

地点 | 日期

级别名称

标签

经验年数

总计 / 在公司

总薪酬

基本工资 | 股票(年) | 奖金
高薪

高薪公司

顶级公司数据不足。
常见问题

  1. 在Greater Sacramento Area, US，会计师的薪资是多少？

    Greater Sacramento Area, US的会计师的平均总薪酬为 $75,000。

  2. 在Greater Sacramento Area, US，会计师的最低薪资是多少？

    尽管Greater Sacramento Area, US的会计师没有最低薪资，但平均总薪酬为 $75,000。

  3. 我有不同的问题

