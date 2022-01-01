公司目录
Zalando 薪资

Zalando的薪资范围从低端的行政助理年度总薪酬$32,793到高端的企业发展$219,348。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Zalando. 最后更新： 7/25/2025

$160K

软件工程师
C4 $67.6K
C5 $60.6K
C6 $90.2K
C7 $108K
C8 $142K
SC1 $160K

iOS工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

研究科学家

数据工程师

产品经理
C6 $82.5K
C7 $99.1K
C8 $143K
SC1 $201K
数据科学家
C5 $75.1K
C6 $93.6K
C7 $117K
C8 $144K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
软件工程经理
C7 $112K
C8 $141K
SC1 $194K
业务分析师
C6 $63.3K
C7 $82K
C8 $106K
数据分析师
C6 $64.4K
C7 $87.4K
产品设计师
C6 $69.1K
C7 $90.7K
C8 $122K

用户体验设计师

市场营销
C6 $58.8K
C7 $77.2K
财务分析师
Median $78.4K
人力资源
Median $89.4K
项目经理
Median $93.6K
业务发展
Median $90.4K
数据科学经理
Median $139K
市场运营
Median $70.9K
产品设计经理
Median $148K
项目经理
Median $65.1K
招聘人员
Median $65.1K
会计师
$113K

技术会计

行政助理
$32.8K
业务运营
$95.3K
业务运营经理
$86.4K
企业发展
$219K
客户服务
$100K
信息技术专家
$119K
销售
$73.5K
网络安全分析师
$113K
技术项目经理
$49.6K
用户体验研究员
$86.3K
归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Zalando，股票/股权授予受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

