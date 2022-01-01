Zalando 薪资

Zalando的薪资范围从低端的行政助理年度总薪酬$32,793到高端的企业发展$219,348。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Zalando. 最后更新： 7/25/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Zalando，股票/股权授予受4年归属期的约束：
25% 归属期 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 归属期 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属期 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属期 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
