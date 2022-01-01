公司目录
Staples
Staples 薪资

Staples的薪资范围从低端的销售年度总薪酬$26,722到高端的财务分析师$283,575。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Staples. 最后更新： 8/7/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $135K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

数据科学家
Median $98.5K
销售
Median $26.7K

产品经理
Median $138K
产品设计师
Median $66.4K

用户体验设计师

业务分析师
$119K
数据分析师
$69.7K
财务分析师
$284K
市场营销
$49.8K
项目经理
$96.5K
网络安全分析师
$40.2K
软件工程经理
$175K
解决方案架构师
$145K
技术项目经理
$101K
常见问题

据报道，Staples最高薪的职位是财务分析师 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$283,575。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Staples的年总薪酬中位数为$99,500。

