Skillbox 薪资

Skillbox的薪资范围从低端的软件工程师年度总薪酬$20,374到高端的市场营销$30,597。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Skillbox. 最后更新： 7/29/2025

$160K

文案
$22.9K
市场营销
$30.6K
产品经理
$29.4K

软件工程师
$20.4K
常见问题

据报道，Skillbox最高薪的职位是市场营销 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$30,597。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Skillbox的年总薪酬中位数为$26,190。

