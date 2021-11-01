公司目录
Sitel Group
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Sitel Group 薪资

Sitel Group的薪资范围从低端的软件工程师年度总薪酬$3,194到高端的客户服务$31,356。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Sitel Group. 最后更新： 8/5/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

业务分析师
$6.6K
客户服务
$31.4K
数据分析师
$8.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

55 9
55 9
数据科学家
$22.7K
软件工程师
$3.2K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

El rol més ben pagat informat a Sitel Group és 客户服务 at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $31,356. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Sitel Group és de $8,528.

特色职位

    未找到Sitel Group的特色职位

相关公司

  • Birlasoft
  • Xoriant
  • YASH Technologies
  • Enquero
  • Mu Sigma
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源