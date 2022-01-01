公司目录
Sisense
Sisense 薪资

Sisense的薪资范围从低端的信息技术专家年度总薪酬$38,592到高端的销售$218,900。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Sisense. 最后更新： 8/5/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $99.8K
会计师
$119K
业务分析师
$143K

客户服务
$162K
数据分析师
$139K
信息技术专家
$38.6K
产品经理
$112K
招聘人员
$86.2K
销售
$219K
软件工程经理
$159K
解决方案架构师
$144K
技术项目经理
$101K
归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
Options

在Sisense，Options受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (25.00% 每年)

常见问题

据报道，Sisense最高薪的职位是销售 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$218,900。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Sisense的年总薪酬中位数为$129,320。

