公司目录
SiriusXM
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

SiriusXM 薪资

SiriusXM的薪资范围从低端的项目经理年度总薪酬$76,569到高端的企业发展$444,210。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 SiriusXM. 最后更新： 8/5/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

软件工程师
Software Engineer III $166K
Senior Software Engineer $197K
Staff Software Engineer $261K

后端软件工程师

产品经理
Median $225K
数据科学家
Median $145K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

55 9
55 9
软件工程经理
Median $253K
会计师
$96.5K

技术会计

业务分析师
$207K
业务发展
$311K
企业发展
$444K
数据分析师
$219K
数据科学经理
$289K
硬件工程师
$102K
人力资源
$139K
市场营销
$107K
产品设计师
$214K
项目经理
$76.6K
项目经理
$123K
销售
$87.9K
技术项目经理
$177K
用户体验研究员
$76.6K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在SiriusXM，RSUs受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (25.00% 每年)

有问题？向社区提问。

访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工互动，获得职业建议等等。

立即访问！

常见问题

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá SiriusXM er 企业发展 at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $444,210. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá SiriusXM er $177,383.

特色职位

    未找到SiriusXM的特色职位

相关公司

  • fuboTV
  • Disney
  • Tubi
  • Comcast
  • Sony
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源