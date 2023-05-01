公司目录
QuVa Pharma
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门见解
  • 贡献一些关于QuVa Pharma的独特见解，这可能对其他人有帮助（例如，面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    QuVa Pharma is a leading 503B outsourced compounding company that provides sterile, ready-to-administer injectable products to hospitals and health systems across all 50 states. With a focus on safety, efficiency, and reliability, QuVa maintains a leading FDA compliance record and offers transparent, customer-focused service and contracted supply arrangements. Their expertise in cGMPs and sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing allows hospitals to confidently focus on patient care while QuVa handles compliance and supply needs.

    http://www.quvapharma.com
    网站
    2015
    成立年份
    751
    员工人数
    $250M-$500M
    预计收入
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证的薪资

    订阅已验证的 报价.您将通过电子邮件收到薪酬详情的细分。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和Google 隐私政策 服务条款 的保护。

    特色职位

      未找到QuVa Pharma的特色职位

    相关公司

    • Flipkart
    • Spotify
    • Stripe
    • Uber
    • Facebook
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源