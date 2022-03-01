公司目录
Oyster HR 薪资

Oyster HR的薪资范围从低端的软件工程师年度总薪酬$98,999到高端的市场营销$235,620。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Oyster HR. 最后更新： 8/6/2025

$160K

人力资源
$166K
市场营销
$236K
产品设计师
$99.7K

产品经理
$148K
软件工程师
$99K
技术项目经理
$149K
常见问题

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Oyster HR es 市场营销 at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $235,620. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Oyster HR es $148,377.

