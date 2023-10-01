公司目录
Nationale-Nederlanden
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Nationale-Nederlanden 薪资

Nationale-Nederlanden的薪资范围从低端的软件工程师年度总薪酬$80,126到高端的项目经理$175,808。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Nationale-Nederlanden. 最后更新： 7/27/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

软件工程师
Median $80.1K
数据科学家
$81.7K
项目经理
$176K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
软件工程经理
$131K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

The highest paying role reported at Nationale-Nederlanden is 项目经理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,808. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nationale-Nederlanden is $106,199.

特色职位

    未找到Nationale-Nederlanden的特色职位

相关公司

  • Tesla
  • Pinterest
  • Dropbox
  • Netflix
  • DoorDash
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源