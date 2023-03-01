公司目录
National Institutes of Health
National Institutes of Health 薪资

National Institutes of Health的薪资范围从低端的业务分析师年度总薪酬$74,625到高端的信息技术专家$167,280。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 National Institutes of Health. 最后更新： 7/28/2025

$160K

数据科学家
Median $90K
软件工程师
Median $150K
生物医学工程师
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
业务分析师
$74.6K
信息技术专家
$167K
机械工程师
$80.4K
项目经理
$157K
项目经理
$149K
常见问题

据报道，National Institutes of Health最高薪的职位是信息技术专家 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$167,280。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，National Institutes of Health的年总薪酬中位数为$149,625。

