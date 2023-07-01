公司目录
National Braille Press
热门见解
    • 关于

    National Braille Press is a non-profit printer and publisher in Boston that produces braille materials and tactile graphics for blind individuals. They support literacy for blind children and adults by providing accessible materials for students, consumers, and professionals. Their services include braille transcription and ink printing for a wide range of materials, from children's books to financial statements. They are also researching and developing affordable digital braille computers and tablets to enhance accessibility for blind individuals.

    nbp.org
    网站
    1927
    成立年份
    31
    员工人数
    $1M-$10M
    预计收入
    总部

