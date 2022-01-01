公司目录
McKinsey 薪资

McKinsey的薪资范围从低端的行政助理年度总薪酬$8,033到高端的管理咨询顾问$467,895。

$160K

管理咨询顾问
Business Analyst $122K
Senior Business Analyst $167K
Associate $224K
Senior Associate $224K
Engagement Manager $294K
Associate Partner $468K
软件工程师
Software Engineer I $135K
Software Engineer II $177K
Senior Software Engineer I $214K
Senior Software Engineer II $230K
Principal Architect I $293K

全栈软件工程师

数据工程师

业务分析师
Business Analyst $123K
Senior Business Analyst $175K

数据科学家
Data Scientist $151K
Senior Data Scientist $203K
Associate $194K

医疗信息学

产品经理
Product Manager $205K
Senior Product Manager $229K
Engagement Manager $259K
Principal $238K
产品设计师
Median $205K

用户体验设计师

数据分析师
Median $130K
风险投资人
Median $212K

助理

分析师

解决方案架构师
Median $277K

数据架构师

云架构师

Engagement Manager
Median $300K
技术项目经理
Median $275K
数据科学经理
Median $223K
信息技术专家
Median $230K
会计师
$102K

技术会计

精算师
$236K
行政助理
$8K
业务运营
$216K
业务运营经理
$313K
业务发展
$342K
财务分析师
$246K

风险分析师

人力资源
$40.5K
投资银行家
$216K
市场营销
$33.8K
机械工程师
$127K
产品设计经理
$287K
项目经理
$161K
项目经理
$184K
招聘人员
Median $130K
销售工程师
$225K
软件工程经理
$116K
用户体验研究员
$129K
常见问题

据报道，McKinsey最高薪的职位是管理咨询顾问 at the Associate Partner level，年总薪酬为$467,895。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，McKinsey的年总薪酬中位数为$213,239。

