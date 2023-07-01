公司目录
Logik.io
热门见解
    • 关于

    Logik.io is a company that offers a high-performance Commerce Logic Engine, which helps businesses improve their sales through direct sales teams and digital commerce channels. Their solution provides a dedicated engine to govern the logic, rules, and recommendations for product configuration and sales. This centralized solution helps businesses increase their agility, reduce costs, and improve selling effectiveness across various channels. Logik.io is founded by a team with extensive experience in the CPQ space. Learn more at logik.io.

    logik.io
    网站
    2021
    成立年份
    55
    员工人数
    $10M-$50M
    预计收入
    总部

    其他资源