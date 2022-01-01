公司目录
LiveRamp
LiveRamp 薪资

LiveRamp的薪资范围从低端的市场运营年度总薪酬$91,958到高端的项目经理$371,287。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 LiveRamp. 最后更新： 7/31/2025

$160K

软件工程师
L3 $178K
L4 $212K
L5 $296K
产品经理
L4 $206K
L5 $291K
软件工程经理
Median $280K

数据科学家
Median $147K
销售工程师
Median $218K
会计师
$98.3K
行政助理
$94.5K
业务运营经理
$136K
业务分析师
$102K
业务发展
Median $260K
客户成功
$109K
数据分析师
$210K
数据科学经理
$236K
财务分析师
$252K
人力资源
$133K
市场营销
$343K
市场运营
$92K
产品设计师
$259K
项目经理
$371K
招聘人员
$137K
销售
$143K
解决方案架构师
$268K

数据架构师

技术项目经理
$235K
归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在LiveRamp，RSUs受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (6.25% 每季度)

常见问题

据报道，LiveRamp最高薪的职位是项目经理 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$371,287。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，LiveRamp的年总薪酬中位数为$211,132。

