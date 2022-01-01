公司目录
Lam Research
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Lam Research 薪资

Lam Research的薪资范围从低端的行政助理年度总薪酬$22,940到高端的业务运营$331,335。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Lam Research. 最后更新： 7/30/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

机械工程师
Median $163K

制造工程师

机电一体化工程师

硬件工程师
Median $170K

射频工程师

化学工程师
Median $178K

工艺工程师

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
软件工程师
Median $159K
技术项目经理
Median $155K
数据科学家
Median $190K
Process Engineer
Median $195K
项目经理
Median $212K
产品经理
Median $180K
产品设计师
Median $183K
业务分析师
Median $101K
项目经理
Median $150K
行政助理
$22.9K
业务运营
$331K
客户服务
$95.1K
数据分析师
$226K
电气工程师
$130K
财务分析师
$101K
信息技术专家
$141K
法律
$293K
市场营销
$205K
材料工程师
$191K
光学工程师
$301K
网络安全分析师
$124K
解决方案架构师
$101K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


归属期

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Lam Research，RSUs受3年归属期的约束：

  • 33.3% 归属期 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 归属期 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 归属期 3rd- (33.30% 每年)

有问题？向社区提问。

访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工互动，获得职业建议等等。

立即访问！

常见问题

据报道，Lam Research最高薪的职位是业务运营 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$331,335。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Lam Research的年总薪酬中位数为$170,000。

特色职位

    未找到Lam Research的特色职位

相关公司

  • Applied Materials
  • KLA
  • NetApp
  • Intel
  • Western Digital
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源