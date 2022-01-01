公司目录
L3Harris
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

L3Harris 薪资

L3Harris的薪资范围从低端的销售工程师年度总薪酬$34,387到高端的软件工程师$170,833。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 L3Harris. 最后更新： 7/30/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

软件工程师
Associate Software Engineer $97.3K
Senior Associate Software Engineer $106K
Specialist Software Engineer $118K
Senior Specialist Software Engineer $139K
Lead Software Engineer $161K
Scientist Software Engineering $171K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

网络工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

生产软件工程师

系统工程师

硬件工程师
Associate Hardware Engineer $83K
Senior Associate Hardware Engineer $97.9K
Specialist Hardware Engineer $109K

现场可编程门阵列工程师

射频工程师

机械工程师
Associate Mechanical Engineer $82K
Senior Associate Mechanical Engineer $91K
Specialist Mechanical Engineer $110K
Senior Specialist Mechanical Engineer $135K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
电气工程师
Median $145K
项目经理
Median $81K
数据科学家
Median $123K
项目经理
Median $150K
财务分析师
Median $80K
产品经理
Median $98K
网络安全分析师
Median $108K
解决方案架构师
Median $155K

数据架构师

会计师
$60.2K
航空航天工程师
$141K
业务分析师
$67.7K
业务发展
$102K
数据分析师
$79.6K
人力资源
$118K
信息技术专家
$148K
光学工程师
$92K
产品设计师
$86.4K
销售工程师
$34.4K
软件工程经理
$105K
技术项目经理
$169K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

据报道，L3Harris最高薪的职位是软件工程师 at the Scientist Software Engineering level，年总薪酬为$170,833。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，L3Harris的年总薪酬中位数为$106,413。

特色职位

    未找到L3Harris的特色职位

相关公司

  • Northrop Grumman
  • GE Aviation
  • Boeing
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Honeywell
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源