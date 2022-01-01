公司目录
Kroger
Kroger 薪资

Kroger的薪资范围从低端的业务分析师年度总薪酬$33,446到高端的市场运营$211,050。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Kroger. 最后更新： 8/7/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Software Engineer $107K
Senior Software Engineer $144K
Advanced Software Engineer $180K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

数据工程师

产品经理
Product Manager $174K
Senior Product Manager $194K
产品设计师
Median $135K

用户体验设计师

信息技术专家
Median $99.5K
数据科学家
Median $118K
项目经理
Median $170K
软件工程经理
Median $186K
会计师
$80.6K

技术会计

行政助理
$50.7K
业务运营经理
$126K
业务分析师
$33.4K
客户服务
$78.6K
客户成功
$75.4K
数据分析师
$60.3K
财务分析师
$95.5K
管理咨询顾问
$191K
市场营销
$94.3K
市场运营
$211K
项目经理
$169K
招聘人员
$74.9K
销售
$86.7K
网络安全分析师
$69.7K
用户体验研究员
$191K
常见问题

据报道，Kroger最高薪的职位是市场运营 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$211,050。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Kroger的年总薪酬中位数为$112,381。

其他资源