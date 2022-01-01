公司目录
Jamf
Jamf 薪资

Jamf的薪资范围从低端的信息技术专家年度总薪酬$19,058到高端的软件工程经理$201,000。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Jamf. 最后更新： 7/26/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $139K

后端软件工程师

软件工程经理
Median $201K
会计师
$68.6K

业务发展
$143K
客户服务
$81.7K
数据分析师
$107K
信息技术专家
$19.1K
产品设计师
$75.4K
产品经理
$63.3K
销售
$36K
销售工程师
$97.5K
网络安全分析师
$141K
解决方案架构师
$70.4K
归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Jamf，RSUs受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (25.00% 每年)

常见问题

据报道，Jamf最高薪的职位是软件工程经理，年总薪酬为$201,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Jamf的年总薪酬中位数为$81,698。

