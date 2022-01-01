公司目录
Jaguar Land Rover
Jaguar Land Rover 薪资

Jaguar Land Rover的薪资范围从低端的软件工程师年度总薪酬$26,743到高端的数据科学经理$140,998。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Jaguar Land Rover. 最后更新： 7/25/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $26.7K
数据科学家
Median $72.2K
机械工程师
Median $61.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

业务分析师
$42.2K
数据科学经理
$141K
电气工程师
$66.1K
硬件工程师
$49.5K
信息技术专家
$78K
产品设计师
$74.6K
产品经理
$97.6K
项目经理
$73.7K
销售
$72.2K
网络安全分析师
$88.5K
软件工程经理
$131K
解决方案架构师
$74.1K
技术项目经理
$99.9K
用户体验研究员
$140K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资


常见问题

据报道，Jaguar Land Rover最高薪的职位是数据科学经理 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$140,998。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Jaguar Land Rover的年总薪酬中位数为$74,145。

