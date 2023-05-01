公司目录
Jaguar Gene Therapy
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门见解
  • 贡献一些关于Jaguar Gene Therapy的独特见解，这可能对其他人有帮助（例如，面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Jaguar Gene Therapy is a company focused on developing gene therapy treatments for severe genetic diseases. Their team has expertise in CMC, regulatory, clinical, and commercial aspects of bringing novel treatments to patients. They are currently working on three programs targeting Type 1 galactosemia, genetic causes of autism spectrum disorder and other severe neurodevelopmental disorders, and Type 1 diabetes. The company is committed to patient safety and product purity and is open to expanding their pipeline through collaborations with academic institutions.

    https://jaguargenetherapy.com
    网站
    2019
    成立年份
    126
    员工人数
    $10M-$50M
    预计收入
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证的薪资

    订阅已验证的 报价.您将通过电子邮件收到薪酬详情的细分。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和Google 隐私政策 服务条款 的保护。

    特色职位

      未找到Jaguar Gene Therapy的特色职位

    相关公司

    • Google
    • Dropbox
    • Stripe
    • Microsoft
    • Uber
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源