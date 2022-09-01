公司目录
iFood
iFood 薪资

iFood的薪资范围从低端的软件工程师年度总薪酬$12,478到高端的数据科学经理$100,491。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 iFood. 最后更新： 7/31/2025

$160K

软件工程师
I9 $12.5K
I10 $22.6K
I11 $23K
I12 $29.2K
I13 $37.7K
I14 $39.8K
N1 $42.9K
N2 $53.5K

后端软件工程师

数据科学家
Median $36.1K
产品经理
Median $15.8K

业务运营
$33.6K
业务分析师
$26.8K
数据分析师
$37K
数据科学经理
$100K
人力资源
$26.7K
产品设计师
$23.9K
产品设计经理
$94.9K
常见问题

据报道，iFood最高薪的职位是数据科学经理 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$100,491。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，iFood的年总薪酬中位数为$33,586。

其他资源