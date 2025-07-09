公司目录
Idp Education
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Idp Education 薪资

Idp Education的薪资范围从低端的销售年度总薪酬$5,016到高端的产品经理$160,464。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Idp Education. 最后更新： 7/31/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

行政助理
$38.1K
数据科学家
$98.7K
市场营销
$62.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
产品设计师
$66.1K
产品经理
$160K
销售
$5K
软件工程师
$9.6K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Idp Education es 产品经理 at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $160,464. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Idp Education es $62,239.

特色职位

    未找到Idp Education的特色职位

相关公司

  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Coinbase
  • Lyft
  • Stripe
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源