ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank 薪资

ICICI Bank的薪资范围从低端的行政助理年度总薪酬$4,231到高端的业务发展$32,178。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 ICICI Bank. 最后更新： 7/31/2025

$160K

产品经理
Median $18.5K
财务分析师
Median $18.5K
软件工程师
Median $11.4K

销售
Median $10.1K

销售发展代表

网络安全分析师
Median $12.7K
数据科学家
Median $20.2K
行政助理
$4.2K
业务分析师
$15K
业务发展
$32.2K
数据科学经理
$16.3K
人力资源
$7.3K
信息技术专家
$23.1K
投资银行家
$7.5K
市场营销
$16.5K
项目经理
$21K
项目经理
$8.6K
软件工程经理
$17.1K
技术项目经理
$12.4K
风险投资人
$22.9K
常见问题

据报道，ICICI Bank最高薪的职位是业务发展 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$32,178。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，ICICI Bank的年总薪酬中位数为$16,299。

