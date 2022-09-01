公司目录
Hightouch

Hightouch 薪资

Hightouch的薪资范围从低端的数据科学经理年度总薪酬$176,400到高端的销售$306,000。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Hightouch. 最后更新： 7/27/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

软件工程师
Median $190K
数据科学经理
$176K
销售
$306K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
销售工程师
$229K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Hightouch，股票/股权授予受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

有问题？向社区提问。

访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工互动，获得职业建议等等。

立即访问！

常见问题

据报道，Hightouch最高薪的职位是销售 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$306,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Hightouch的年总薪酬中位数为$209,733。

特色职位

    未找到Hightouch的特色职位

相关公司

  • Uber
  • Netflix
  • Intuit
  • Spotify
  • Dropbox
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源