Forward 薪资

Forward的薪资范围从低端的业务发展年度总薪酬$83,300到高端的软件工程经理$616,900。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Forward. 最后更新： 7/26/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $145K

全栈软件工程师

业务运营
$124K
业务分析师
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
业务发展
$83.3K
客户服务
$124K
市场运营
$104K
产品设计师
$109K
产品经理
$251K
项目经理
$186K
软件工程经理
$617K
归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Forward，股票/股权授予受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

据报道，Forward最高薪的职位是软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$616,900。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Forward的年总薪酬中位数为$124,408。

