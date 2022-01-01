公司目录
Fortinet
Fortinet 薪资

Fortinet的薪资范围从低端的管理咨询顾问年度总薪酬$35,178到高端的产品经理$389,000。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。

$160K

软件工程师
P1 $72.2K
P2 $82K
P3 $99.3K
P4 $151K
P5 $174K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

网络工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

生产软件工程师

DevOps工程师

Web开发者

产品经理
Median $389K
销售
Median $150K

销售工程师
Median $200K
软件工程经理
Median $286K
网络安全分析师
Median $139K
业务分析师
$111K
业务发展
$79.6K
客户服务
$55.5K
数据科学家
$179K
财务分析师
$122K
硬件工程师
$71.6K
信息技术专家
$68.1K
管理咨询顾问
$35.2K
市场营销
$62.2K
市场运营
$90.5K
产品设计师
$219K
项目经理
$60.4K
技术项目经理
$209K
技术写作者
$115K
归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Fortinet，RSUs受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (25.00% 每年)

常见问题

据报道，Fortinet最高薪的职位是产品经理，年总薪酬为$389,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Fortinet的年总薪酬中位数为$112,673。

