公司目录
Feedonomics
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门见解
  • 贡献一些关于Feedonomics的独特见解，这可能对其他人有帮助（例如，面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    As a leading product feed management platform, Feedonomics partners with agencies, brands, and retailers to optimize and list their products on the top ecommerce shopping destinations around the world. What makes us different from other SaaS companies in the space? We manage everything from integration and full-service onboarding to ongoing feed maintenance for our clients, enabling them to expand their ecommerce business more efficiently.Since its inception in 2014, Feedonomics has developed an incredible reputation for our full-service approach to feed management, our inclusive culture, and our industry-leading technology. With principles that go beyond optics, Feedonomics looks to deliver the same people-first strategy internally as we do externally.

    https://feedonomics.com
    网站
    2014
    成立年份
    300
    员工人数
    $50M-$100M
    预计收入
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证的薪资

    订阅已验证的 报价.您将通过电子邮件收到薪酬详情的细分。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和Google 隐私政策 服务条款 的保护。

    特色职位

      未找到Feedonomics的特色职位

    相关公司

    • Lyft
    • Square
    • LinkedIn
    • Spotify
    • Stripe
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源