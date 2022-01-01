公司目录
Federal Reserve Board
Federal Reserve Board 薪资

Federal Reserve Board的薪资范围从低端的数据科学家年度总薪酬$70,000到高端的信息技术专家$155,775。

$160K

数据科学家
Median $70K
软件工程师
Median $113K
财务分析师
Median $105K

业务分析师
$114K
信息技术专家
$156K
常见问题

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Federal Reserve Board هو 信息技术专家 at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $155,775. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Federal Reserve Board هو $113,000.

