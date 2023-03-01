公司目录
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City 薪资

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City的薪资范围从低端的行政助理年度总薪酬$64,675到高端的项目经理$105,840。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. 最后更新： 7/29/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

软件工程师
Median $76K

全栈软件工程师

财务分析师
Median $66.3K
会计师
$78.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
行政助理
$64.7K
信息技术专家
$89.3K
项目经理
$106K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

据报道，Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City最高薪的职位是项目经理 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$105,840。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City的年总薪酬中位数为$77,396。

特色职位

    未找到Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City的特色职位

相关公司

  • Airbnb
  • Coinbase
  • PayPal
  • LinkedIn
  • Intuit
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源