公司目录
Electra.aero
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门见解
  • 贡献一些关于Electra.aero的独特见解，这可能对其他人有帮助（例如，面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Electra is an innovative aerospace company focused on creating hybrid-electric aircraft for urban and regional mobility. Their goal is to reduce carbon emissions in aviation by developing clean, quiet, and environmentally friendly airplanes that can operate without traditional runways. With support from major players in the aerospace industry, Electra aims to revolutionize the field with their disruptive ideas and world-class team of engineers. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, they also have operations in Cambridge, MA, and Switzerland, and are experiencing rapid growth.

    electra.aero
    网站
    2020
    成立年份
    31
    员工人数
    $1M-$10M
    预计收入
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证的薪资

    订阅已验证的 报价.您将通过电子邮件收到薪酬详情的细分。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和Google 隐私政策 服务条款 的保护。

    特色职位

      未找到Electra.aero的特色职位

    相关公司

    • DoorDash
    • Lyft
    • Dropbox
    • LinkedIn
    • Airbnb
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源