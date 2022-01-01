公司目录
Elastic
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Elastic 薪资

Elastic的薪资范围从低端的招聘人员年度总薪酬$79,600到高端的软件工程师$377,750。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Elastic. 最后更新： 7/25/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

软件工程师
C5 $172K
C6 $230K
C7 $298K
C8 $378K

全栈软件工程师

解决方案架构师
C5 $205K
C6 $275K
销售
Median $200K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
产品经理
Median $359K
数据科学家
Median $239K
业务分析师
$246K
客户服务
$137K
数据分析师
$181K
数据科学经理
$323K
信息技术专家
$247K
法律
$167K
市场运营
$218K
产品设计师
$132K
产品设计经理
$328K
项目经理
$230K
招聘人员
$79.6K
网络安全分析师
$121K
软件工程经理
$145K
技术写作者
$161K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Elastic，RSUs受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (6.25% 每季度)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Elastic，RSUs受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (12.50% 每半年)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (12.50% 每半年)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (12.50% 每半年)

有问题？向社区提问。

访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工互动，获得职业建议等等。

立即访问！

常见问题

据报道，Elastic最高薪的职位是软件工程师 at the C8 level，年总薪酬为$377,750。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Elastic的年总薪酬中位数为$218,085。

特色职位

    未找到Elastic的特色职位

相关公司

  • Marvell
  • RingCentral
  • PagerDuty
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源